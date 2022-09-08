TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TIXT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

TIXT opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.9% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,665,000 after buying an additional 1,382,428 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

