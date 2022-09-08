Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) were down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 515,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,626,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,037,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,703,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

