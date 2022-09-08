Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) were down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 515,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,626,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.
Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
