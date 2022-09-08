Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 143.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,331 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare accounts for about 1.5% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tenet Healthcare worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,310,000 after purchasing an additional 964,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after acquiring an additional 929,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $9,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 538,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,288,000 after acquiring an additional 464,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,207. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.02. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.