Ternoa (CAPS) Market Cap Reaches $7.84 Million

Ternoa (CAPS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Ternoa has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and $276,823.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,310.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.02 or 0.09026119 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001751 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00872029 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017377 BTC.
Ternoa Profile
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_.
Buying and Selling Ternoa
Receive News & Updates for Ternoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternoa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.