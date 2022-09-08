The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,026 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 77,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,089. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $266.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

