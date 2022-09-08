The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €45.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($45.92) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €30.78 ($31.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is €32.02 and its 200 day moving average is €39.14. Covestro has a 52-week low of €28.84 ($29.43) and a 52-week high of €60.24 ($61.47).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.