The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Alstom Trading Up 1.1 %

ALO traded up €0.23 ($0.23) during trading on Thursday, hitting €20.54 ($20.96). The company had a trading volume of 1,347,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a one year high of €37.37 ($38.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.66.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

