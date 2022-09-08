The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on September 30th

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $11.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

NYSE THG opened at $131.39 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day moving average of $142.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

