The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 7.7% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $88,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $295.00 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.48. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

