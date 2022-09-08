The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,108 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marcus worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Marcus by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marcus by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Marcus by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marcus by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Marcus Price Performance

Marcus Cuts Dividend

MCS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.21. 1,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,468.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Featured Articles

