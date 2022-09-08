The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.65

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $826.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 970,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

See Also

