The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -54.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

