The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.85

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and traded as low as $7.33. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 25,904 shares changing hands.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28.

Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWZ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 29.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

