The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after buying an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,760,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 629,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 68,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,653. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

