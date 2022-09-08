The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $827,082,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5,751.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,290 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,824,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $296,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE TJX opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.