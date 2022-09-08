The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.55. The stock had a trading volume of 201,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,625,183. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.89. The company has a market capitalization of $205.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

