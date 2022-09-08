Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Raised by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $662.07.

TMO opened at $551.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

