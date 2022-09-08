TheVig Reaches Market Cap of $772,961.47 (VIG)

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One TheVig coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TheVig has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. TheVig has a market cap of $772,961.47 and $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TheVig alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eclipse (ECLIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TheVig

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. The official website for TheVig is vigor.ai.

TheVig Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheVig should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TheVig using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TheVig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TheVig and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.