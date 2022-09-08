Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.
Several brokerages have recently commented on THRN. Cowen cut their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.60.
Shares of Thorne HealthTech stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. 37,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $263.71 million and a PE ratio of 160.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. Thorne HealthTech has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.13.
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
