Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Thoughtworks Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Insider Activity

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $114,500. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

