Thunder Token Price Reaches $0.0079 (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009524 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.