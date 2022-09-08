Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.22 million.

Tilly’s Trading Down 2.7 %

Tilly’s stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 393,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,015. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $205.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tilly’s by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 251,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 56,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.