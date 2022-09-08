Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Trading Down 1.7%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.03 and last traded at C$8.05. 64,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 120,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.23 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Timbercreek Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.81. The firm has a market cap of C$683.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.47, a quick ratio of 122.75 and a current ratio of 125.09.

Timbercreek Financial Cuts Dividend

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.82%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

