Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Trading Down 1.7%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.03 and last traded at C$8.05. 64,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 120,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.23 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Timbercreek Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.81. The firm has a market cap of C$683.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.47, a quick ratio of 122.75 and a current ratio of 125.09.
Timbercreek Financial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.82%.
About Timbercreek Financial
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
Recommended Stories
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.