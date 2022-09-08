Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,399 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Titan Machinery worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

TITN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

