TOKPIE Price Tops $0.18 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $18,904.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

