TOKPIE Price Tops $0.18 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $18,904.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000827 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Profile
TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.
