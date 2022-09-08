Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD):

9/2/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/29/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$96.00 to C$94.50.

8/26/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/26/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$102.00 to C$106.00.

8/26/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$94.00 to C$95.00.

8/18/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$101.00.

8/16/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$97.00.

7/13/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$93.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TD opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 501.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,593,000 after acquiring an additional 415,805 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.