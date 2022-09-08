Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 5,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 262,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 20,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $282,586.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,632 shares in the company, valued at $17,866,282.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 20,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $282,586.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,315,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,866,282.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 8,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $136,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,270,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,558,971.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,163 shares of company stock worth $4,506,287. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 24.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.