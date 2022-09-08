Treatt (LON:TET) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Treatt (LON:TET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.22) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Treatt Stock Performance

Treatt stock opened at GBX 564.68 ($6.82) on Thursday. Treatt has a 52-week low of GBX 464 ($5.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,315 ($15.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £343.69 million and a P/E ratio of 2,176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 697.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 865.93.

Get Treatt alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Treatt news, insider Tim Jones bought 3,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 513 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £20,089.08 ($24,273.90). In related news, insider Tim Jones purchased 3,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £20,089.08 ($24,273.90). Also, insider Daemmon Reeve purchased 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,750.68 ($23,865.01). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,888 shares of company stock worth $6,967,656.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.