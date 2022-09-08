Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Treatt Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TTTRF remained flat at 6.34 during trading on Thursday.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

