Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.82

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.82 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 93.90 ($1.13). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 93.90 ($1.13), with a volume of 3,203 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.59. The company has a market cap of £122.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.70. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

