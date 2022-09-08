Trinity Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

