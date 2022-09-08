TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Down 14.3%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 191,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 76,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 236 square kilometers located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

