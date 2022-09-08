TrustFi Network (TFI) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

TrustFi Network (TFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. TrustFi Network has a market cap of $199,552.90 and approximately $12,532.00 worth of TrustFi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustFi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TrustFi Network has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00599373 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00868349 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016998 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022128 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.
TrustFi Network Profile
TrustFi Network’s official Twitter account is @trustfiorg.
