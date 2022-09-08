TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.35 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.

TTEC stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.63. 317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. TTEC has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $109.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TTEC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

