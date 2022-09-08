Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 175300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Tudor Gold Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$198.60 million and a P/E ratio of -15.44.

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tudor Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

