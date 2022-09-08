Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 54,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,507,305 shares.The stock last traded at $31.82 and had previously closed at $31.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Featured Stories
