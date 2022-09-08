Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 54,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,507,305 shares.The stock last traded at $31.82 and had previously closed at $31.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

