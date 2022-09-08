U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.
U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 37.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:GROW opened at $3.66 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.21.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
