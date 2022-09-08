U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $54.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.21.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

