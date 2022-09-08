UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. UiPath updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
UiPath Price Performance
PATH opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. UiPath has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $59.57.
Insider Activity at UiPath
In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UiPath (PATH)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.