UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. UiPath updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. UiPath has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in UiPath by 28,088.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 74.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UiPath by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.