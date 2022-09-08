UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. UiPath updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

UiPath Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,733. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 24.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 434,841 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

