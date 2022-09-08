UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. UiPath updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
UiPath Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PATH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,733. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
