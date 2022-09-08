UiPath’s (PATH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $15.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of UiPath from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.08.

UiPath Trading Down 11.2 %

PATH opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Activity at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 110.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in UiPath by 38.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,251,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 350,202 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in UiPath by 287.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 178,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after buying an additional 2,354,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

