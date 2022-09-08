Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $3.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UGP. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

UGP stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 63.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 60,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

