Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $3.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on UGP. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 1.2 %
UGP stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.
Ultrapar Participações Company Profile
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
