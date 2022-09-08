Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,215 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 2.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 562.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 60,229 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $2,743,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

