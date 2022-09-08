Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.4% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $51,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,197. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.