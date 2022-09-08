UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765,898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 69,418 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $390,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $146,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 356,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after buying an additional 1,147,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 433,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,823,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

Shares of UNH opened at $521.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

