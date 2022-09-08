UnMarshal (MARSH) Hits Market Capitalization of $485,410.79

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $485,410.79 and approximately $544,534.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00038157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.71 or 0.99556588 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00038821 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

MARSH is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2021. UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. The official website for UnMarshal is unmarshal.io. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.

UnMarshal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unmarshal is a Chain-Agnostic blockchain protocol consisting of a network of blockchain indexes to curate customizable data for DeFi applications.”

