Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.01

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.01 and traded as low as $68.42. Value Line shares last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 1,877 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Value Line Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $686.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 58.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Value Line in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Value Line by 343.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Value Line during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Value Line by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

