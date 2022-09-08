Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,787,000 after purchasing an additional 256,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,809,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $149.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

