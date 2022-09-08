Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 195.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,214 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VEA stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $39.80. 306,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,773,012. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02.

