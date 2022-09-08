Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.59% of Schlumberger worth $5,013,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.